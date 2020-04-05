Jadeveon Clowney’s market hasn’t been overly robust, but things might be heating up with his asking price reportedly down.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns now are kicking the tires on signing the star edge rusher.

While Clowney, who played for the Seattle Seahawks last season, is one of the game’s best at his position, health has been a concern for him. As a result, it seems teams are skeptical of throwing a bunch of money his way given his troubles staying on the field in recent years.

The Seahawks and Tennessee Titans also reportedly are among the teams interested in Clowney, as are a New England Patriots rival.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images