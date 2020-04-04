The chances of Antonio Brown latching on with another NFL team became even more unlikely on Saturday.

Brown has been handed three formal charges by the state of Florida for an alleged assault dating back to January which saw Brown arrested. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Brown is facing felonies regarding burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Here’s what Fowler had to say regarding the NFL’s involvement. “The latest charges will likely be reviewed by the NFL, which opened an investigation of Brown in the fall after his former trainer Britney Taylor accused him of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit,” Fowler wrote. “Brown has since filed a countersuit. Brown, who missed all but one game last season, has interest in continuing his football career but will undoubtedly face discipline from the league.” The probability of Brown signing was low to begin with. But now with these charges, it’s more likely that they will need to be dropped before a team were to sign the wide receiver to any sort of deal.

Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images