Andy Dalton’s days as the leader of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense appear to be over.

The Bengals will release the veteran quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.

Bengals are releasing QB Andy Dalton, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2020

Dalton has been the Bengals’ starting QB for the last nine years, but Joe Burrow’s arrival as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft effectively ended his tenure in Cincinnati.

The Bengals reportedly had been trying to trade Dalton for months, but they failed to net a suitable offer on the market. Now they reportedly will part ways with the three-time Pro Bowler.

A month ago, oddsmakers pegged the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers as betting favorites to have his services on Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

