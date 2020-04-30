Andy Dalton’s days as the leader of the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense appear to be over.
The Bengals will release the veteran quarterback, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.
Bengals are releasing QB Andy Dalton, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2020
Dalton has been the Bengals’ starting QB for the last nine years, but Joe Burrow’s arrival as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft effectively ended his tenure in Cincinnati.
The Bengals reportedly had been trying to trade Dalton for months, but they failed to net a suitable offer on the market. Now they reportedly will part ways with the three-time Pro Bowler.
A month ago, oddsmakers pegged the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers as betting favorites to have his services on Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images