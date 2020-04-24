Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s a good reason why Bill Belichick didn’t seem to mind the idea of a virtual draft. He can select for the New England Patriots remotely from an island.

Belichick is drafting from Nantucket, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on ESPN before the 2020 NFL Draft. Belichick owns a compound on the island off of Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Belichick and the rest of his staff usually are at Gillette Stadium for this event. The coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL to hold a virtual draft this year.

We’ll see if that causes any errors. Belichick said earlier this month he was learning a lot about technology because of this process.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images