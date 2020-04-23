Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the New England Patriots traded tight end Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay earlier this week, it made many wonder if the Buccaneers would be willing to part with fellow tight end O.J. Howard.

The Buccaneers reportedly have no interest in trading Howard, though, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise. With that being said, take it for what it’s worth.

“We’re excited about having OJ Howard play with Rob Gronkowski,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Why wouldn’t you want to have many weapons at that position? We have an excellent tight end group right now,” Licht added.

The Buccaneers had two starting-caliber tight ends with Cameron Brate and Howard, the latter having two years left on his rookie contract, before they even acquired Gronkowski.

And while having three capable starters is good for the Buccaneers, its not exactly news the tight-end-needy Patriots will be thrilled to hear.

Of course, the Patriots could add to their tight end depth chart (currently Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo) with the NFL Draft starting Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images