Well, let’s call the following the understatement of the century.
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady reportedly played a “large role” in the trade between the Buccaneers and Patriots, which resulted in ex-New England tight end Rob Gronkowski joining Brady’s new team, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
“Sources tell me he helped a bunch,” Russini tweeted Tuesday, after the trade was reported by multiple outlets.
The news sent Twitter into a frenzy.
The reported terms of the trade include the Patriots receiving a fourth-round pick in exchange for Gronkowski’s rights and a seventh-round pick.
