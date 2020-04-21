Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, let’s call the following the understatement of the century.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady reportedly played a “large role” in the trade between the Buccaneers and Patriots, which resulted in ex-New England tight end Rob Gronkowski joining Brady’s new team, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

“Sources tell me he helped a bunch,” Russini tweeted Tuesday, after the trade was reported by multiple outlets.

The news sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Tom Brady had a large role in the Buccaneers exploration into trading for Rob Gronkowski. Sources tell me he helped a bunch. #bucs — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 21, 2020

The reported terms of the trade include the Patriots receiving a fourth-round pick in exchange for Gronkowski’s rights and a seventh-round pick.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images