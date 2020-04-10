Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One mainstay of NFL broadcasts reportedly is out at CBS.

Dan Fouts, a Hall of Fame quarterback, is getting cut loose by the network, according to the New York Post’s sports media insider Andrew Marchand.

“CBS Sports has let go of its No. 2 NFL game analyst, Dan Fouts, The Post has learned,” wrote Marchand on Friday.

“CBS is now targeting Fox’s second NFL analyst, Charles Davis, according to sources, as a potential replacement. Fox is trying to retain Davis. CBS has also eyed its own analyst Trent Green as a potential replacement for Fouts next to Ian Eagle.”

Fouts has been broadcasting for decades, but had lost his fastball in recent years. Oftentimes his analysis was all over the place, sometimes to the point of being perplexing. It is worth noting though that Marchand did mention Fouts’ contract was up after last season, and this change is not related to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unclear what Fouts’ next stop will be. He will turn 69-years-old this June.

