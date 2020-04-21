Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For a long time now, Jerry Jones has said he wants Dak Prescott in Dallas for years to come.

He’s not kidding.

The Cowboys have been in ongoing contract negotiations with the quarterback, who currently is signed to the franchise tag for the 2020 season. However, the preference for both sides is to get the 26-year-old under a long-term deal, and in Dallas’ latest proposal, that would result in Prescott becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Here are the details, which The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reported Monday evening.

“Sources said that proposal exceeded the deal received by Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz in every respect. That means the quarterback would make more than $128 million in the first four seasons of the deal and his guarantee was north of $107.9 million.

“The total worth of that proposal isn’t known, but sources said the five-year deal would make Prescott the NFL’s highest-paid player.

“Prescott’s representatives prefer a four-year deal.”

While Prescott doesn’t necessarily constitute as an “elite” quarterback, he’s still top 10 in the league. And given quality starting quarterbacks are tough to come by, the Cowboys are wise to try and hitch their wagon to Prescott for the foreseeable future.

Moore said the two sides have had “very positive” contract discussions over the past two weeks, which bodes well for the prospect of eventually reaching an agreement.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images