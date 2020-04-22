Many Patriots fans were dissatisfied with the return New England received in exchange for Rob Gronkowski.

The blockbuster that sent the star tight end to Tampa Bay was nothing more than a pick swap. The Buccaneers acquired the five-time Pro Bowl selection, while New England moved up three rounds in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In addition to the lack of an early-round pick, the Foxboro Faithful seemed disappointed the Patriots didn’t land O.J. Howard in the Gronk deal. After all, the Bucs now have a surplus at tight end, and they’ve reportedly been shopping the 25-year-old. But while New England didn’t acquire Howard in this particular trade, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora is under the impression the fourth-year pro could eventually make his way to Foxboro.

While OJ Howard was not a part of the Gronk trade, I'm told there remains a diatinct possibility he ends up in New England. That is hardly the only option for him but it is very much alive — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 22, 2020

If the Patriots find themselves in a position to reel in Howard for a reasonable price, it’s probably a deal worth making. While the Alabama product didn’t really offer anything to write home about over his first three NFL seasons, a fresh start in new surroundings potentially could help him turn things around. Another talented weapon seemingly would also make Jarrett Stidham’s transition to starter a bit easier.

Several players have rejuvenated their careers in Foxboro over the course of the Bill Belichick era. Who’s to say Howard couldn’t be the next on that list?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images