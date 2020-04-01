The Miami Dolphins need a new franchise quarterback, and they’re in a prime position to fill the void later this month.

The Dolphins, barring a shocking turn of events, won’t have the chance to draft this year’s top QB prospect, as Joe Burrow all but surely will go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. But from there, Miami is expected to have its pick of the litter at No. 5.

Many fans and media members alike already are penciling in Tua Tagovailoa as the Dolphins’ top selection. But judging from Adam Schefter’s recent remarks on “SportsCenter,” it sounds like we shouldn’t bank on the Alabama product heading to South Beach.

“We’ve heard so much about the Miami Dolphins and Tua. ‘The Dolphins tanking for Tua,'” Schefter said on ESPN. “I’m not so sure the Dolphins are all in on Tua the way people think, and it will be interesting to think what they would do at five if he is there, if Miami doesn’t trade up, move around, whatever it may be. I’m not so sure Tua will be their guy. We’ll have to see how this unfolds in the next month ahead.”

Tagovailoa to Miami would make sense. The Dolphins probably are at least a season away from being a legitimate playoff contender, and Tagovailoa likely could benefit from a de-facto redshirt year following the serious hip injury that derailed his final season with the Crimson Tide. But perhaps the Fins in love with Justin Herbert, and considering their wealth of draft capital, we probably can’t rule out a Godfather offer to the Bengals for the No. 1 overall pick either.

Regardless, it sounds like we should brace ourselves for fireworks as the 2020 draft nears.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images