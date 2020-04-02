Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones once again is taking a chance on a talented, but troubled NFL player.

The Cowboys reportedly have agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with former defensive standout Aldon Smith, according to multiple reports. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer first reported the signing.

Breaking: The #dallascowboys have signed former Pro Bowl LB/DE Aldon Smith to a one-year, marking the end of a 4-year absence. Clean and sober now, incredible how much he’s turned his life around. @NFLonFOX @dallascowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 2, 2020

Smith himself seemed to confirm the report as he posted a photo to Instagram on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Life is good. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”

The 30-year-old Smith has not played in a game since 2015 due to legal and substance-abuse issues. He is in the process of seeking reinstatement to the NFL, according to multiple reports, and the Cowboys are optimistic he will earn said reinstatement.

Smith was the seventh-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played four years with the San Francisco 49ers before his most recent 2015 season with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Smith was a first-team All-Pro in 2012 when he posted 19 1/2 sacks in 16 games. The Missouri product has recorded 47.5 sacks in 59 career games (37 starts).

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images