Sure, the last couple of years for Cam Newton have been marred by injuries.

But when healthy he remains a useful NFL quarterback, so it is a tad surprising there’s been little rumored interest in the 30-year-old.

Since getting cut by the Carolina Panthers last month, the Los Angeles Chargers have been the team most often kicked around as a good landing spot for the 2015 MVP. The New England Patriots have been as well, though they reportedly aren’t too interested in signing him.

In his weekly mailbag, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio explained why Newton’s market is moving so slowly.

“The biggest impediment for Cam continues to be the inability to give him a normal physical, given his foot, shoulder, and ankle issues.”

Though it probably wouldn’t cost a ton to sign Newton at this point, it’s not surprising that teams would want to do the proper due diligence on a quarterback that played two games last season and 16 total over his last pair of campaigns.

However, it appears physicals being held up is commonplace throughout football right now, which isn’t all that shocking amid a global pandemic where football is of little importance.

