It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars may be trying to shop the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday reported the Jaguars are engaged in discussions to trade running back Leonard Fournette.

Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding RB Leonard Fournette, league sources tell ESPN. Fournette is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. It's a situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2020

The running back is three years into his four-year, $27 million contract with the Jags, and is due $4.16 million for 2020. He carries a cap hit of more than $8.6 million.

Leonard was recently politicking for former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to join him in Jacksonville, resultantly tossing shade at current signal-caller Gardner Minshew.

Jacksonville currently has 12 picks in the NFL draft. The team has until May 4 to exercise its fifth-year option on the LSU product, who had a career-high 1,152 yards and caught a team-high 76 passes during the 2019-20 season, but only caught three touchdowns.

Fournette had the sixth-most yards from scrimmage (1,674) in the league last year.

