One of the NFL’s most popular television programs reportedly is shaking things up.

HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” the hit series that offers a behind-the-scenes look at a team’s training camp, will feature two franchises for its 15th season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both Los Angeles teams will take part, as long as league training camps aren’t canceled altogether due to coronavirus concerns.

For the first time, Hard Knocks is planning to supersize and feature two teams this summer: the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, league sources tell ESPN.* *(If there’s training camp) — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2020

This would mark the Chargers’ first time appearing on “Hard Knocks.” The Rams were featured ahead of the 2016 campaign, which served as the franchise’s first season back in Los Angeles following a 21-year stint in St. Louis.

“Hard Knocks” seasons typically premiere the first week of August. But given the uncertainty regarding the global pandemic, there’s no guarantee that trend will continue.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images