There’s a lot of uncertainty in the sports world during the COVID-19 crisis. But there could be a taste of normalcy on the horizon.

The NFL and the Players’ Association have agreed on specifications for a 2020 voluntary offseason program, according to NFL’s Tom Pelissero. The event, which will start Monday, April 20, reportedly is comprised of both on-field and virtual portions.

The virtual portion can begin as early as April 20, and each team is allowed three consecutive weeks. This can include (but is not limited to) classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using video resources, as well as an extra voluntary veteran minicamp for new coaches. The virtual period will end no later than May 15.

On-field work will not be allowed until all 32 club facilities officially can reopen, in accordance with NFL protocols and federal, state and local regulations. If one or more club facilities must remain closed for any period of time, all club facilities must remain closed, too. If club facilities do not reopen during the offseason workout program, clubs may conduct a mandatory veteran minicamp on a virtual basis with classroom time and workout time limited to two hours apiece.

Additionally, teams are permitted to send players workout equipment and monitoring devices, as long as the cost for any individual player doesn’t exceed $1,500.

Offseason programs must end by June 26.

