When the Miami Dolphins pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they’ll be working from abundance.

The Dolphins are set to pick fifth overall, and there’s a high likelihood they’ll be able to select whichever quarterback they want outside of Joe Burrow.

Presumably, they will decide between Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Some in the Dolphins organization reportedly are really high on Herbert, and that might be because they’ve done quite a bit of work on him.

In fact, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have done far and away the most work on Herbert.

“No team has done more work on Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert over the past two years than the Dolphins and that continued recently when Miami held a video-conference session with him, according to a college football source,” Jackson wrote Wednesday night.

“From people who have spoken to members of the Dolphins’ front office, what’s known is the Dolphins appreciate Herbert’s skill set, his size (6-6), his build and his arm strength.

“What remains unknown, of course, is whether Miami would take him at No. 5 over Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.”

While their course of action remains uncertain, one thing we do know is this: The Dolphins probably won’t trade everything for the top pick — owned by the Cincinnati Bengals — so they can draft Burrow.

