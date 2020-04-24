Find someone that loves you as much as Bill Belichick loves trading down in the draft.

The New England Patriots traded down on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, sending the No. 23 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick Nos. 37 and 71. The move made sense for a few reasons, among them the fact that this draft is loaded and the Patriots didn’t have a second rounder because of the Mohamed Sanu trade.

But the Patriots have five picks between Rounds 2 and 3, including two compensatory picks in the fourth round. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer though, the Patriots are among the teams considering moving down.

“Other clubs that have talked with other teams about trading up: Denver (46), Atlanta (47) and Jacksonville (42),” Breer wrote. “Clubs exploring moving down: Indianapolis and New England. The supply of tackles is starting to run a little low, and there are a bunch of corners who were projected as potential first-rounders still there (Kristian Fulton, Trevon Diggs). Either position, or even running back, could prompt some trades up.”

Eventually, the Patriots are going to have to make a pick. They have plenty of holes on the roster to fill, quarterback among them.

The second round is set to begin Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.

