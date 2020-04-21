Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s play a game. Spot the difference between these two pictures of the New England Patriots’ updated uniform set:

Give up? Different pants striping. The top picture of running back James White shows thicker red stripes and a thinner white stripe down the middle. Uni-Watch.com’s Paul Lukas noticed this difference because of course he did. It’s his job to observe such things.

Lukas obtained a picture from the NFL Style Guide that showed the Patriots would be wearing the pants in the top picture of White, not what was unveiled Monday at 8 a.m. on Patriots social media accounts. The pants with the wider white stripe are what the Patriots previously wore as part of their color rush uniforms.

It’s more difficult to see, but Stephon Gilmore also modeled the Patriots’ new uniform set with the new correct pants.

Lukas also noted the Patriots updated their number font /and socks from the previous color rush set.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images