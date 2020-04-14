The New England Patriots seem to be kicking the tires on an unheralded signal-caller prior to the 2020 NFL Draft.

James Madison University quarterback Ben DiNucci “has had numerous video conferences” with the Patriots, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Of course, the video conferences come as the organization is among all NFL teams abiding by virtual visits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what Pauline wrote Monday:

Ben DiNucci of James Madison is another signal caller who could surprise, this time in the late rounds. The Pittsburgh transfer was not graded by scouts entering the season despite his terrific junior campaign. DiNucci followed that up with a senior year that included 3,441 yards passing and 29 touchdowns as well as a completion percentage of 71 percent.

For some reason, DiNucci was snubbed from all the postseason All-Star events. He has had numerous video conferences with the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Chicago Bears.

DiNucci isn’t the only late-round quarterback the Patriots have shown interest in, as they’ve done so with Florida International’s James Morgan as well.

The Patriots currently have both Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer on their depth chart at the position, but that doesn’t mean they won’t target one in the NFL Draft. And head coach Bill Belichick even said Monday he sees some decent depth at the position in this year.

Thumbnail photo via Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports Images