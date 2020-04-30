Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just when you thought you could take a break from Patriots quarterback rumors.

Andy Dalton on Thursday reportedly was released by the Bengals after nine seasons in Cincinnati. Despite seemingly clearing the way for Jarrett Stidham to replace Tom Brady, the Patriots are among the teams interested in signing Dalton, according to Tyler Dragon, a Bengals reporter for the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Dragon also named the Jacksonville Jaguars as a potential suitor for Dalton.

The Jaguars and Patriots are among the teams interested in Andy Dalton, per a source. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) April 30, 2020

Nothing against Dragon, but he isn’t exactly Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport, so that report probably should be taken with a grain of salt. However, given the Patriots’ reported interest in Dalton throughout the offseason, it probably is time to start taking this informed speculation seriously.

As for whether Dalton actually would be a good fit in New England, that admittedly is a bit of a tricky situation.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images