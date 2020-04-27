Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One day after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, the New England Patriots reportedly have released Keionta Davis, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

A 26-year-old defensive end, Davis played merely six games for the Patriots, all of which came during the 2018 season.

Davis signed with the Patriots in August 2017 after entering the NFL undrafted out of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. He missed his entire rookie season on the non-football injury list, prior to seeing limited action in 2018. He spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve, as well.

The Patriots have released Keionta Davis, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 27, 2020

The development comes after the Patriots re-signed Davis in mid-March, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Davis was among a deep group on the defensive line including Lawrence Guy, Beau Allen, Adam Butler, Deatrich Wise, Byron Cowart, Nick Thurman and Tashawn Bower.

Davis likely didn’t benefit from the Patriots’ 10 Draft selections, specifically with New England spending a pair of Day 2 picks on edge rushers Josh Uche (No. 60) and Anfernee Jennings (No. 87).

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images