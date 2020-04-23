Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots showed interest in wide receiver Marqise Lee six years ago when he was a top draft prospect in 2014. Now, the Patriots are finally adding him on the first day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are signing Lee to a one-year deal, a source told NESN.com. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Lee was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. It didn’t take long for New England to scoop him up.

Lee missed most of the last two seasons with knee injuries. He caught three passes for 18 yards in 2019. He registered 56 catches for 702 yards with three touchdowns in 2017 when he played 14 games. His best season came in 2016 when he caught 63 passes for 851 yards with three scores in his only full 16-game season.

Lee will join Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Quincy Adeboyejo and Devin Ross on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images