The NFL is doing everything in its power to not let the ongoing coronavirus crisis completely dismantle the league’s offseason.

However, after the virtual 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the spring plays out for the league.

Executive Director of the NFL Players Association, DeMaurice Smith, is under the impression that it’s just too early to tell.

Smith, according to NFL Media’s Judy Battista, said it’s “impossible” to know right now whether training camps will be able to open on time this summer.

De Smith, the head of the NFLPA, said today it's impossible to answer the question right now of whether training camps will be able to open on time this summer. Many questions would have to be answered about what conditions would have to be in place to open. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) April 14, 2020

The development comes one day after reports surfaced about the NFL and Players Association agreeing on specifications for a 2020 voluntary offseason program, which will start Monday. The offseason program is comprised of both on-field and virtual aspects.

