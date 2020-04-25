Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trent Williams and the Washington Redskins couldn’t have put much more distance between themselves.

The Redskins on Saturday agreed to traded the star offensive tackle to the San Francisco for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Williams’ relationship with the Redskins had broken down over the player’s distrust for the organization following his cancer diagnosis. He Held out for the first eight weeks of the 2019 NFL season but failed a physical upon reporting.

Washington’s subsequent decision to put Williams on the Reserve/Non-Injury list Nov. 7 signaled the end of Redskins career after 10 years, seven of them Pro Bowl campaigns. Williams’ contract will expire after the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images