Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Think the NFL will delay portions of its season due to the COVID-19 outbreak? Think again.

The NFL’s 2020 schedule still hasn’t been released, but NFL public relations executive Brian McCarthy says it’s coming soon — and with fewer changes than initially expected.

The schedule, which “should be out by May 9,” per McCarthy, has the season kicking off Thursday, Sept. 10 and Super Bowl LV still on for Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa Bay.

Should be out by May 9th as we've said. Kickoff slated for Sept. 10 and the 101th season concludes w/ Super Bowl LV in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021. https://t.co/8YizywybGJ — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 29, 2020

This certainly is good news for NFL fans, especially after a report Monday suggested both the regular season and the Super Bowl could be pushed back as part of contingency plans constructed by the league amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s still unclear if other portions of the season, including bye weeks and the Pro Bowl, will be affected by the pandemic.

But hey, we’ll take what we can get.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images