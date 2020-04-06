Of all the quarterbacks available in the 2020 draft, pretty much none are as NFL ready nor have a higher ceiling than LSU’s Joe Burrow.

So for the Cincinnati Bengals, who could stand to upgrade under center with Andy Dalton past his prime, picking Burrow seems like the logical option. Cincy has the top overall pick after all, and Burrow is widely considered as the best option in the draft.

But it appears at least some inside the Bengals organization are bigger fans of Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

That’s according to NBC Sports’ Peter King, who dropped that nugget of info into his weekly column after floating the idea of the Dolphins trading four first-rounders to the Bengals in exchange for the top pick so that Miami could grab Burrow.

“I’ve heard there are some inside the Bengals who are true believers in Herbert, and if so, such a deal could be intelligent for Cincinnati,” King wrote. “But we’ll see how it goes. Burrow has the toughness and ability and mental acuity to be a very good long-term quarterback.”

Considering how well-regarded Burrow is, it would be one of the biggest draft day stories in years if the Bengals passed on him. But because of how highly Burrow is thought of, the Bengals probably could get a borderline unprecedented haul in return for the No. 1 pick this year. So, if some in that organization really are bullish on Herbert, they could get him later on while upgrading other areas with the return for the top pick.

Fun stuff.

