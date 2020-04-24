Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: NFL teams are reportedly mad at something Tom Brady did.

The legendary quarterback might not be a member of the New England Patriots anymore, but that apparently isn’t keeping him from controversy, as CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported Friday teams are “miffed” about Brady’s interactions with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier this week, Brady made offbeat headlines when it was reported he entered a random man’s house in the Tampa area. Why was he in a random man’s house? According to TMZ Sports, Brady — armed with duffel bags — was trying to visit Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and mistakenly entered the home of Leftwich’s neighbor.

Here’s the problem: As Pro Football Talk reported Thursday, players aren’t allowed to meet with coaches prior to the start of the offseason program.

“Totally illegal,” a source told Pro Football Talk. “They should be fined. Plus, I bet those duffel bags had football in them.”

Which brings us back to La Canfora’s report. He says teams — the ones who are “miffed” — also “are anticipating some stern discipline” from the league.

It’s been a weird week for Brady. In addition to the Leftwich snafu, he also was kicked out of a local park while trying to get in a workout, as local parks are currently closed as part of social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

