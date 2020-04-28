There wasn’t a whole lot of Cam Newton-to-New England chatter leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, but that all changed following the three-day event.

The Patriots surprisingly did not select a quarterback in this year’s draft. They did sign a pair of undrafted free-agent signal-callers, but those signings were pretty anticlimactic for a team some thought might even spend a first-round pick on a QB.

With New England’s quarterback depth chart still less-than-stellar following the draft, Newton rumors began to heat up again. In fact, oddsmakers promptly tabbed the Patriots as the frontrunners to sign the 2015 NFL MVP. But according to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, Bill Belichick and Co. most likely won’t be reaching out to Newton.

I continue to get questions about Cam Newton and the #Patriots. To this point, there is nothing cooking on that front and the sense I get is that isn't about to change. @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 28, 2020

If Giardi’s report is correct, Jarrett Stidham all but surely will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of the upcoming season. As for Newton, his free agency likely will drag on due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers both have been suggested by NFL analysts as potential landing spots.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images