Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears ex-New England Patriot Logan Ryan could be on his way back to the AFC East.

The New York Jets are reportedly making a push to sign the cornerback, who spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports. The New York Daily News’ Manish Meta was the first to report the potential signing.

The 29-year-old Ryan had a career-best 18 passes defensed during the 2019 season. He added career-bests in sacks (4 1/2), total tackles (113), and quarterback hits (eight). Ryan also compiled four interceptions, one off his career high (2013 in New England).

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported March 19 that Ryan was looking for $10 million per year. Ryan had signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans prior to the 2017 season, after he won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images