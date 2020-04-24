Although the New England Patriots made abundantly clear they didn’t want to draft Jordan Love, that isn’t stopping them from considering other signal-callers in the draft.

The Pats traded out of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, for reasons that seem increasingly obvious. And though Love, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert all are off the board, a handful of other quarterbacks remain available with the second and third rounds set for Friday.

So, where do the Pats stand on the idea of drafting a quarterback? ESPN’s Mike Reiss explained.

“It’s interesting to go back to last night,” Reiss said on “NFL Live.” “They’re at 23 and Jordan Love is right there for them with this big quarterback question, and they just trade right out of there which is, in part, a statement of confidence in what they have on the roster, which includes Jarrett Stidham. But they would still like to add a quarterback I’m told at some point in this draft.

“But here’s two key points: They are not going to force it, they have a lot of needs on this roster. And the second point that was brought up to me is it’s a unique position,” Reiss continued. “Teams really only have a small handful of quarterbacks that they would actually consider drafting in the draft. So a lot of things have to fall into place, similar to like it did in 2014 when Jimmy Garoppolo was there late in the second round.”

For now, the Patriots have Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the roster. But they all but certainly will add another quarterback — although whether that’s through the draft, free agency or a trade remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images