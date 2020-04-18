Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The union between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns might be short-lived after all.

Decision-makers with at least three NFL teams believe it’s only a matter of time before the Browns trade the star wide receiver, Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported Saturday, citing a source with the Minnesota Vikings and officials from two other teams. Rival teams reportedly expect the Browns to move Beckham because Cleveland believes he’s not a “good fit” with franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield.

One general manager also refuted perceptions of Beckham having a bad attitude.

“People have the wrong idea of who he is as a person,” the GM told Freeman.

A rumor claiming the Browns and Vikings were in talks over a Beckham trade for draft picks emerged this week before officials from Cleveland and Minnesota dismissed it as “false.”

However, this saga ultimately might prove to be a case of “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”

