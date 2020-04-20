Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thus far, the Jaguars reportedly have been unsuccessful in their attempts to trade Leonard Fournette.

Jacksonville reportedly has shopped the star running back, who is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020, in the lead-up to the 2020 NFL Draft. And while there is a good chance Fournette players for another team next season, no franchise has emerged as a favorite to land the LSU product — yet.

Here’s an update from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:

The #Jaguars had trade talks centered around RB Leonard Fournette for more than a month, and they circled back with teams in the last three days, sources say. No takers yet. A sign Fournette could be headed out of Jacksonville before the 2020 season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2020

Fournette, 25, is coming off a resurgent season for the Jaguars.

Following a campaign in which he missed eight games and only rushed for 439 yards, Fournette started 15 games and ran for 1,152 yards to go along three touchdowns last season. The three-year veteran never has played a full season since entering the NFL.

