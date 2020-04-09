Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you a hockey fan in need of some entertainment during the NHL’s pause? Well, you’re in luck.

The NHL on Saturday will launch “NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted By P.K. Subban” to help fill the hockey void as the COVID-19 outbreak continues. Fans will be asked to answer three different hockey trivia questions while competing against NHL players and celebrities for NHL-related prizes.

“This show is just one of the many ways in which we’re trying to entertain hockey fans during our pause,” NHL Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer said Thursday in a statement released by the league. “P.K. has a great energy for a show like this. … We hope that we have put together a fun format where the audience can play along.”

Subban, who’ll serve as host, hopes the new program “will provide fans with a sense of community, knowledge, and of course a lot of entertainment” until hockey resumes.

The 30-minute weekly program will air at various times on various platforms. Here’s how to watch:

— Sportsnet: Saturdays at 12 p.m. ET

— NHL’s Facebook, YouTube and IGTV: Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. ET

— NHL Network and NBCSN: Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesdays at 6 p.m. ET

(You can watch a trailer for the program here.)

We can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images