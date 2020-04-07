Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A third Colorado Avalanche player has contracted COVID-19.

The NHL received word Tuesday morning of the third positive test, according to a brief statement released by the league. The player remains in self-isolation and has had no close contact “with any other Avalanche players of staff members.”

The Avalanche played three different California-based teams — the Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings — in the two weeks leading up to the NHL’s decision to pause the 2019-20 season. California was one of the first states to begin reporting coronavirus cases in the United States and residents have been under a stay-at-home order since March 19, one week after the NHL season was paused.

Two other Avs players tested positive for the virus within the last month.

Four members of the Ottawa Senators organization also have tested positive for the coronavirus. The league has requested players and staff remain in self-quarantine until at least April 15, though that period likely will be extended once again as the outbreak continues.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images