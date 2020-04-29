Good news, hockey fans. The NHL might see the light at the end of the tunnel.

In a memo sent to teams and players Wednesday, the NHL suggested it “may be able” to open facilities in the “mid-to-later portion of May” as long as things “continue to trend favorably” for the league, per TSN’s Frank Seravalli. The memo recommends players currently sheltering themselves outside their club’s city to “consider whether to plan to return” to their respective sites.

For the time being, however, the league’s Phase 1 recommendations remain in place.

The NHL’s 2019-20 season has been paused since March 12 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. Players and staff have been ordered to self-quarantine until Thursday.

While this isn’t the most dramatic headline from the coronavirus news cycle, it certainly is a glimmer of hope for fans itching to watch some sports.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images