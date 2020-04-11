The death of Colby Cave on Saturday has hit the NHL community in a big way.

The Edmonton Oilers said Tuesday in a statement doctors induced Cave into a coma after he suffered a brain bleed hours earlier. He died Saturday morning at age 25.

The announcement of his death prompted an outpouring of condolences — including from players, teams, insiders and fans — for the Cave family.

Hopefully, these message will provide the Cave family at least some of the support they need.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images