The death of Colby Cave on Saturday has hit the NHL community in a big way.
The Edmonton Oilers said Tuesday in a statement doctors induced Cave into a coma after he suffered a brain bleed hours earlier. He died Saturday morning at age 25.
The announcement of his death prompted an outpouring of condolences — including from players, teams, insiders and fans — for the Cave family.
— Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) April 11, 2020
I don’t understand any of it. What I do know is that Colby will be deeply missed. A great person with a great attitude who brought a smile to the rink every day. Deepest condolences to his family. I am so sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Caver.
— Sam Gagner (@89SGagner) April 11, 2020
Deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, and teammates in the passing of @EdmontonOilers Colby Cave.
Gone too soon, but you will forever be a part of our @NHL and Hockey Family.
May you Rest In Peace.
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/JoIclDJmpW
— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) April 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences go out to Colby Cave's family, friends, and the Edmonton Oilers organization. Rest in peace.
— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 11, 2020
Rest in peace, Colby Cave. pic.twitter.com/Yd3WXxC6ys
— Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) April 11, 2020
One of the best guys you’ll ever meet. Proud to call you a friend. From a fellow sasky boy, you will be missed dearly. Rest In Peace Caver. ❤️
— Damon Severson (@dseves7) April 11, 2020
All of us at the Lightning are sending our love and strength to the Cave family and the Oilers organization.
Rest easy, Colby. 🖤 https://t.co/6nMmqWGgyK
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 11, 2020
Janet and I are so sad to hear of Colby’s passing. He was a wonderful hockey player with a bright future, but an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Emily and his entire family. 🙏
— Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) April 11, 2020
Hopefully, these message will provide the Cave family at least some of the support they need.
More: Bruins’ Cam Neely, Don Sweeney, Players React To Death Of Ex-Bruin Colby Cave
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images