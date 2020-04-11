Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The death of Colby Cave on Saturday has hit the NHL community in a big way.

The Edmonton Oilers said Tuesday in a statement doctors induced Cave into a coma after he suffered a brain bleed hours earlier. He died Saturday morning at age 25.

The announcement of his death prompted an outpouring of condolences — including from players, teams, insiders and fans — for the Cave family.

I don’t understand any of it. What I do know is that Colby will be deeply missed. A great person with a great attitude who brought a smile to the rink every day. Deepest condolences to his family. I am so sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Caver. — Sam Gagner (@89SGagner) April 11, 2020

Deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, and teammates in the passing of @EdmontonOilers Colby Cave.

Gone too soon, but you will forever be a part of our @NHL and Hockey Family.

May you Rest In Peace. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/JoIclDJmpW — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) April 11, 2020

Our deepest condolences go out to Colby Cave's family, friends, and the Edmonton Oilers organization. Rest in peace. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 11, 2020

Rest in peace, Colby Cave. pic.twitter.com/Yd3WXxC6ys — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) April 11, 2020

One of the best guys you’ll ever meet. Proud to call you a friend. From a fellow sasky boy, you will be missed dearly. Rest In Peace Caver. ❤️ — Damon Severson (@dseves7) April 11, 2020

All of us at the Lightning are sending our love and strength to the Cave family and the Oilers organization. Rest easy, Colby. 🖤 https://t.co/6nMmqWGgyK — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 11, 2020

Janet and I are so sad to hear of Colby’s passing. He was a wonderful hockey player with a bright future, but an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Emily and his entire family. 🙏 — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) April 11, 2020

Hopefully, these message will provide the Cave family at least some of the support they need.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images