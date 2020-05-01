Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears more and more likely that at some point sports will return soon.

NASCAR already has announced upcoming races, UFC is set to return and the NBA and NHL reportedly have been discussing ways to get back in action.

NHL executives reportedly have been kicking around an idea that wouldn’t include any more regular season games and the top-six teams from each division would make the playoffs and fight for the Cup.

