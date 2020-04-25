Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As some states have eased quarantine orders, the NBA is allowing teams in those markets to open up facilities for player use beginning on May 1.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the NHL is thinking about doing the same thing.

“The NHL says it has begin evaluating doing something similar, but no decisions yet,” Kaplan tweeted Saturday, in response to an Adrian Wojnarowski tweet about the NBA’s initial plans to return.

However, if NHL teams do start opening up team facilities, other reports are indicating it wouldn’t be on the same target date as the NBA’s.

“With @WojESPN mentioning some NBA facilities in certain jurisdictions will open on May 1…An NHL source indicates it would be wrong to assume that some NHL practice rinks will open on similar timetable.”

There may not be any concrete plans in place, but the NHL and NHLPA’s discussions on how to move forward are reportedly “intensifying,” with a committee being formed to decide how to resume the season.

