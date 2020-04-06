Could the Stanley Cup Playoffs take place this summer in … Manchester, NH?

It reportedly is not off the table.

With the NHL, and pretty much every other sports league in the world, on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic, contingency plans are being discussed as to what a resumed season would look like. Of course, it’s far from a guarantee that these seasons resume, as sports obviously are on the back burner amid a global crisis.

But one idea being suggested is putting all teams in the same location, and playing games accordingly. As for the NHL, North Dakota was a location floated as a possible area where such a scenario could play out, according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Another reportedly is Manchester, according to NHL insider John Shannon on Monday morning.

There obviously would be a ton of logistical issues to hammer out, but it’s also worth mentioning that New Hampshire hasn’t completely dodged the outbreak. According to the state, there have been 669 cases of the coronavirus in New Hampshire, with 92 hospitalizations and nine deaths being attributed to COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

Getting the NHL season started again is going to be a massive undertaking that is going to require a good bit of preparation. But at this juncture, it appears the league is insistent on at least having options available.

