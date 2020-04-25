As the NBA reportedly prepares to allow teams to re-open their facilities, the NHL appears to be laying the groundwork to eventually come back.

According to The New York Post’s Larry Brooks, talks of how to resume the season between the league and the players’ association are “intensifying,” with a “Return to Play Committee” being formed to discuss the myriad of things that need to be hashed out before the season could resume.

“We’re told the discussions thus far have not honed in on details as much as concepts,” Brooks wrote. “But the details will determine not only whether the NHL can develop a pragmatic plan in the midst of a pandemic, but whether the players will agree to it. …

“According to sources, Toronto and Columbus are leading contenders to become two of the host cities. We’re told the plan would be for all teams to hold their training camps of up to three weeks at their assigned centralized locations.”

There are obvious challenges that will need to be navigated through in order for the season to return, and all of this, of course, is at the mercy of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the league clearly remains steadfast in getting the season going once again.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images