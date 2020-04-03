It’s not tough to imagine how excited Nick Wright, a diehard Chiefs fan and outspoken Patriots hater, is about New England finally entering a season surrounded by great uncertainty.

As such, Wright doesn’t even want to think about the possibility of the Patriots not skipping a beat as they enter the post-Tom Brady era.

The “First Things First” crew spent a good chunk of Friday morning assessing the likelihood of New England landing Tua Tagovailoa. Wright believes the only way the Patriots could draft the Alabama product is by trading up to No. 3, which currently is owned by the Lions. Of course, Matt Patricia, a Bill Belichick disciple, is Detroit’s head coach.

It doesn’t sound like Wright is at all expecting the Patriots and Lions to make a deal, but even the hypothetical makes him uneasy.

“… If Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia gift Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a third-round pick and Julian bleeping Edelman, I’m out. I’m out,” Wright said on FOX Sports 1. “I don’t even know if I’ll be able to watch the sport again because I can’t deal with the idea of it. I’m out on everything if they end up being gifted Tua Tagovailoa ’cause Patricia’s like, ‘Well, probably getting fired here anyway. This would be one hell of a cover letter for my résumé. I gave you Tua.’ Can’t have it. Don’t even want to conceptualize it.”

"If Bob Quinn & Matt Patricia gift Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots & Bill Belichick for the 23rd pick, a 3rd round pick and Julian Edelman, I'm out!" — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/eVwS9k4bsg — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 3, 2020

Eric Mangini’s stance on the Patriots-Tagovailoa chatter should put Wright at ease. New England’s former defensive coordinator seems to believes there’s next to no chance Belichick and Co. look into a blockbuster in order to land the Crimson Tide quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images