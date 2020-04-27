The Green Bay Packers were widely recognized as one of the losers of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A major reason behind that was the fact the receiver-needy Packers did not select a receiver in one of the draft’s historically-deep classes. Another reason, as you may have heard, was due the Packers spending a first-round pick on quarterback Jordan Love, despite the fact signal-caller Aaron Rodgers is under contract until 2024.

Well, FS1’s Nick Wright clearly depicted he isn’t thrilled with what the Packers have done for Rodgers, and the 2020 NFL Draft seems to be the icing on the cake. It’s why Wright wasn’t pulling any punches during a long-winded rant on FS1’s “First Things First” on Monday.

“Obviously, he (Rodgers) should be furious. They spent a first-round pick on a player they hope will player zero snaps for the next two years, minimum,” Wright said. “… But it’s not just about right now, about how Rodgers should feel they did right now. It got me thinking, and the more I think about it, Rodgers should be mad about everything involving being drafted by the Green Bay Packers and how the next 15 years have transpired.

“I think you can make a compelling case, that knowing what we know now, Aaron quite literally went to the worst franchise he could have gone to if he wanted to maximize championships,” Wright continued. “He went to the only place where he would have to sit for the first three years of his career, which he did. He went to the only team in the league, that for the better of first 15 years of his career, simply did not take part in free agency, just was their organization philosophy not to do it. He has not had a top 10 defense in the last decade. He’s only had two top 10 defenses in his entire career.

“He went to, now we know, a team that simply won’t draft skill position guys in the first round. In the last 15 years, the only other team to not draft a wide receiver, running back or tight end in the first round is the woebegone New York Jets. So, I just wonder, where could Rodgers have gone where he would have the deck stacked against him more?”

“… He should be upset about the whole damn thing,” Wright said.

"Aaron Rodgers should be mad about everything involving being drafted by the Green Bay Packers and how the next 15 years have transpired. Knowing what we know now, Rodgers went to the worst franchise he could've gone to if he wanted to maximize championships." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/ZPxdvOApUb — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 27, 2020

It sounds like Wright, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, is just as mad about the situation as Rodgers may be.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images