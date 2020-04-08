Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright wasn’t happy with how the NFL constructed its All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

So, he built his own. And two former New England Patriots made the cut.

The NFL took a different approach Monday when releasing its selections. Unlike the league’s annual All-Pro selections, which are broken into a First Team and a Second Team, the 2010s All-Decade Team was a combined list of 53 players — which included nine Patriots.

Wright was frustrated with this process, largely because of the historical implications that typically come with being a First-Team selection.

“It’s an important distinction, because being First-Team All-Decade was almost a golden ticket to a gold jacket,” Wright said Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “Over 95 percent of First-Team All-Decade guys become Hall of Famers.”

Wright took matters into his own hands and assembled his 2010s All-Decade First Team from the 53 selections the league announced Monday. While the majority of the Patriots’ picks didn’t make Wright’s list, two did: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Do you agree w/ @getnickwright's 2010s All-Decade First Team? QB: Brady

RB: Peterson, McCoy

WR: Julio, A.B.

TE: Gronk

OL: J. Thomas, Yanda, Mack, Mankins, J. Peters

DL: C. Jordan, Suh, Donald, J.J. Watt

LB: C. Jones, Kuechly, V. Miller

CB: Sherman, Peterson

S: E. Thomas, Berry pic.twitter.com/B3FmPnQFNU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 8, 2020

Although seven Patriots players were left off Wright’s First Team, the two who made the cut were no-brainers. Wright justified his selections for many of the other First-Team players, but when it came to Brady and Gronk, all he said was that both were “obvious.”

That leaves kicker Stephen Gostkowski, guard Logan Mankins, edge rusher Chandler Jones, cornerback Darrelle Revis and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson for what would be considered Wright’s Second Team.

Of all the New England players who made the NFL’s 53-man All-Decade Team for the 2010s, none remain with the Patriots heading into the next decade of play.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images