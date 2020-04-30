The 2020 college football season still is months away, but it’s never too early to get the banter rolling between two of the sport’s fiercest rivals.
Tom Brady recently sent out a video message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans in which he expressed appreciation for his new supporters and hyped up the upcoming NFL campaign. The official Twitter account of Ohio State’s mascot cleverly edited the clip in order to troll the Michigan product.
Check it out:
A quick PSA from an old friend 😉#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/m6WfandwPU
— Brutus Buckeye (@Brutus_Buckeye) April 29, 2020
Considering the Buckeyes have taken down the Wolverines in each of the teams’ last seven matchups, as well as 13 of the last 14, Brady doesn’t have too much ground to clap back.
More NFL: How Ryan Tannehill Felt About Brady-Titans Rumors
Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images