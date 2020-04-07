Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colby Cave continues to fight for his life after the Edmonton Oilers center suffered a brain bleed.

Edmonton announced Tuesday that Cave was placed in a medically induced coma and was being treated at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

The Oilers released another update Tuesday night, noting the 25-year-old underwent emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst “that was causing pressure on his brain.”

Check out the full update below:

UPDATE: #Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave is out of emergency surgery at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He remains in a medically-induced coma. Emily & his family ask for continued thoughts & prayers. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 7, 2020

Cave’s wife, Emily, also posted on Instagram, asking for prayers for her “husband and best friend.”

