The Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins and entire NHL community are in mourning.

Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning, following a days’-long fight for his life, his family announced in a statement. Cave suffered a brain bleed Monday night and went into a medically induced coma hours later. He was 25 years old.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” Cave’s family said in a statement. “(Cave’s wife Emily) I and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

After spending on season at Providence College, Cave signed with the Boston Bruins in April 2015 as an undrafted free agent, and his professional career began with the Providence Bruins, Boston’s AHL-affiliate. A native of Saskatchewan, Canada, Cave debuted with Boston late in 2017-18 and spent part of that season and the next with the Bruins, scoring one goal and registering four assists in 23 games.

The Oilers claimed Cave off waivers in January 2019, and he scored three goals and had one assist in 44 games with Edmonton over the next one-plus seasons.

The announcement of Cave’s brain bleed, prompted an outpouring of support from Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and Cave’s ex-Boston teammates. They, like everyone, hoped and prayed Cave would pull through, but the announcement of his death will realize their worst fears.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images