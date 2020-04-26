Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The road to the NFL as an undrafted free agent usually gives players a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

But running back Anthony Jones out of Florida International University likely will be ready for it, having already faced plenty of adversity.

The Seattle Seahawks signed the rusher shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, just over a year removed from Jones being shot in the back and face.

FIU RB Anthony Jones, who has recovered from being shot in the face last year and is a relative of Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook, will be signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

Jones was the victim of a drive-by shooting last September along with a teammate and woke up from a medically-induced coma a few days later.

Miraculously, his dreams of making the NFL stayed on track, and he was able to recover.

Thumbnail photo via Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports Images