Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Overwatch League continues to operate at near-full speed.

The OWLL will not host in-person events for the foreseeable future, but weekly competition will continue online. And, following an action-packed Week 9, the best Overwatch players in the world will return Saturday and Sunday for what should be a fascinating Week 10.

Our Sunday crew isn't messing around 💪 Close out this #OWL2020 weekend with some expert analysis from these golden voices 🔊 pic.twitter.com/93UhgLFUVJ — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 9, 2020

You can click here for a full Week 10 schedule.

The Philadelphia Fusion and Seoul Dynasty currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 10 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, April 11, from 4 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 12, from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

Thumbnail photo via Overwatch League