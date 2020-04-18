Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re nearing the mid-way point of the 2020 Overwatch League season.

The OWLL will not host in-person events for the foreseeable future, but weekly competition will continue online. And, following an action-packed Week 10, the best Overwatch players in the world will return Saturday and Sunday for what should be a fascinating Week 11.

You can click here for a full Week 11 schedule.

The Philadelphia Fusion and Seoul Dynasty currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 11 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, April 18, between 4 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@overwatchleague