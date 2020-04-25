Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Overwatch League season continues to operate at full steam, despite the obvious issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OWLL will not host in-person events for the foreseeable future, but weekly competition will continue online. And, following an action-packed Week 111, the best Overwatch players in the world will return Saturday and Sunday for what should be a fascinating Week 12.

Introducing this weekend's #OWL2020 narrators 🎙 Don't miss this star studded line-up this Saturday, only on https://t.co/tbTGBsbQac 💻 pic.twitter.com/v1fFuWxL83 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 23, 2020

You can click here for a full Week 12 schedule.

The Philadelphia Fusion and Seoul Dynasty currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic Conference and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 12 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, April 25, between 4 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 26, between 4 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@overwatchleague